15,057 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

ET opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

