15,812 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 1.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.9 %

SJM traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.55. 6,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,753. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $152.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.97.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.