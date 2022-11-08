17,495 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,495 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. 37,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

