18,125 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after acquiring an additional 131,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,515,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

