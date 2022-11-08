19,472 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,276,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 248,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HALO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. 17,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,605. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.
Halozyme Therapeutics Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
