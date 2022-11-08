19,472 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,276,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 248,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. 17,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,605. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

