1irstGold (1GOLD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.94 Million

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $8,859.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for approximately $61.10 or 0.00296921 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

