2,140 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 80.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 28,657 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Cigna Trading Up 0.7 %

Cigna Announces Dividend

CI stock opened at $324.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $328.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

