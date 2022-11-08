2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock Price Up 7.6% on Analyst Upgrade

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 2seventy bio traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 362,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. State Street Corp bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $20,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $616.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 100.76% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. The business’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2seventy bio



2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

