3,588 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

Range Resources Price Performance

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.