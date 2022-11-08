4,403 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.33. 11,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

