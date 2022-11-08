628,432 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 628,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 13.69% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMVM traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,831. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $50.87.

