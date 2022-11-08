89bio (ETNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect 89bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ETNB opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,172,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,971,468.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,955,410 shares in the company, valued at $68,508,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

