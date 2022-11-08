89bio (ETNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect 89bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
89bio Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $173.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio
In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,172,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $8,971,468.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,508,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the second quarter worth approximately $950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 62.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80,905 shares in the last quarter.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.