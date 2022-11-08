9,500 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Barclays upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $13.37 on Tuesday, hitting $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,500. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

