AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Trading Up 1%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) shares were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 2,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.39% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.