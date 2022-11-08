AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Up to $65.55

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.55, but opened at $72.62. AAON shares last traded at $79.45, with a volume of 1,239 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

AAON Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at AAON

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $126,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,432.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $126,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,432.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,349 over the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

