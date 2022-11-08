ABCMETA Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,512.00 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $137.83 million and $19,512.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008074 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00046163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00245847 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00130029 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,701.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.