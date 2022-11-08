abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Property Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
API stock opened at GBX 53.40 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.73. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 50.82 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.90 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £203.57 million and a P/E ratio of 216.00.
About abrdn Property Income Trust
