abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

API stock opened at GBX 53.40 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.73. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 50.82 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.90 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £203.57 million and a P/E ratio of 216.00.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

