ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Shares Up 2.3%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.75. 23,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 85,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $24.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that ABVC BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.