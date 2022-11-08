Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $28,751,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

