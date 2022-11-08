Acala Token Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000779 BTC on major exchanges.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 529,283,333 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.16660239 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,578,908.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

