Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Increased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.5% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ACN traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $271.27. 12,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,315. The company has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.20. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

