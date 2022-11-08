ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.05-1.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. 1,432,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $509.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 180.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

