ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.10 EPS.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 819,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,367. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACCO. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in ACCO Brands by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.