ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.10 EPS.
ACCO Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 819,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,367. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on ACCO. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in ACCO Brands by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
