Adicet Bio (ACET) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.11). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. On average, analysts expect Adicet Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ACET traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $21.17.

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,206 shares of company stock worth $1,439,068. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

