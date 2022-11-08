Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.38.

Adient stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth about $30,407,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 102.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 245,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 124,258 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Adient by 399.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adient by 147.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

