Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday.

NYSE ATGE opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

