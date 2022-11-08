Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday.
Adtalem Global Education Price Performance
NYSE ATGE opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education
In other news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
