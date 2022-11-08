Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Cut to $121.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $4,970,400.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,727. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,824 shares of company stock worth $62,100,309. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,003,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after buying an additional 663,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,001,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,072,000 after buying an additional 285,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

