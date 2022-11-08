Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) versus Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Financial Analysis

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 17.00% 11.92% 8.69% Advanced Micro Devices 9.96% 11.17% 8.98%

Volatility and Risk

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

85.2% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Analog Devices and Advanced Micro Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $7.32 billion 10.47 $1.39 billion $3.62 41.14 Advanced Micro Devices $16.43 billion 6.19 $3.16 billion $1.67 37.77

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Analog Devices. Advanced Micro Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Analog Devices and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 6 13 0 2.68 Advanced Micro Devices 0 10 21 1 2.72

Analog Devices presently has a consensus target price of $191.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.25%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $98.42, suggesting a potential upside of 56.02%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Analog Devices on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.