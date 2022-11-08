Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $20.19 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paychex Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.73. 17,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,038. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.14. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

