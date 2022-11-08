Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $28.05 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.36. 88,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820,039. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.07 and its 200-day moving average is $165.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

