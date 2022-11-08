Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $69.81 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35,772 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $69,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 90,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,632,972. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $253.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.49.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

