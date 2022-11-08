Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.85.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.85. 977,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,072,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.53. The stock has a market cap of $368.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

