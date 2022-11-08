Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

