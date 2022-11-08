Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,001 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,001 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $22,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,406,000 after acquiring an additional 258,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after acquiring an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,473,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,904,000 after buying an additional 310,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

