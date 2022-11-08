Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,593 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.12. 111,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,569,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mondelez International

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.