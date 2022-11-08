Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Universal worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 17.4% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UVV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.64. Universal Co. has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 88.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

