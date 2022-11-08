Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,858,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $18.37 on Tuesday, hitting $295.39. The company had a trading volume of 221,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $277.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.12 and a 200 day moving average of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

