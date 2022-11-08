AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 13,947 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 89,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,509,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,295,000 after purchasing an additional 269,838 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.68. 21,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Stories

