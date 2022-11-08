AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the period. Canopy Growth makes up about 0.5% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Canopy Growth worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 274,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,958,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

