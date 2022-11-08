AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.17.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

