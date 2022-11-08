AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $707,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. 7,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,870. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

