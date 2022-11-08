AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $717,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,800 shares of company stock worth $7,494,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.90. 204,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

