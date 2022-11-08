AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 48,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.72. 490,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.