AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,549 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $165.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,863. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

