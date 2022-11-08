AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 208 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 0.4% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. 14,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

