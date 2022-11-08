AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 819 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after buying an additional 541,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after buying an additional 523,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,824,000 after buying an additional 799,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.21. 259,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,937,664. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.