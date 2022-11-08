AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

AES Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AES opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. AES has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AES will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -134.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

