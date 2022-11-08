AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,655 shares during the quarter. AFC Gamma comprises about 0.6% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 1.3% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFCG. TheStreet raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AFC Gamma to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

AFC Gamma stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,478. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 56.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 112.56%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

