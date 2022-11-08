Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.8% per year over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $18.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading

